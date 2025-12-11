403
Kuwait Fire Force Chief Opens Two Fire Stations To Boost Arial, Land Coverage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) - Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Major General Talal Al-Roumi inaugurated Thursday two fire stations - Al Joun and Jaber Bridge - equipped with the latest specifications and necessary gear to enable firefighters to perform their duties efficiently and to cover incidents in the surrounding marine and land areas.
In a press statement following the inauguration of the two stations located on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge, Al-Roumi said that launching the new centers comes in implementation of the directives of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
It is aimed at accelerating the provision of firefighting services and expanding their presence to ensure swift response to reports.
He affirmed that Kuwait Fire Force continues to develop capabilities in a way that enhances public safety standards, protects lives and property, and contributes to strengthening community security. (end)
