Man on Run for 10 Years in Rash Driving Case Arrested in Kathua

Jammu- A man, who had been on the run for 10 years in a rash driving case, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Jagraj Singh, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, was wanted in connection with a case registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing injuries) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hiranagar police station, they said.

Singh had been evading arrest since 2015, they added.

