XRP Etfs Achieve 16-Day Inflow Streak, Surpassing $1 Billion Milestone

XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced an impressive 16-day streak of net inflows, solidifying their position as one of the fastest-growing crypto asset vehicles. According to data from Sosovalue, XRP ETFs have surpassed the $1 billion mark, marking a major achievement for the asset class. This significant milestone comes within less than a month of the ETFs' launch, showcasing the growing acceptance and liquidity of XRP in traditional financial markets.

Institutional Funds Drive XRP ETF Growth

The surge in net inflows primarily comes from a handful of major institutional investors. Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton have been the leading contributors, collectively accounting for $944.13 million of the total. These institutional inflows signal a growing institutional appetite for XRP, a trend that could impact the asset's future performance in the broader market. This sustained interest from high-profile financial firms underscores the increasing integration of cryptocurrency in traditional investment portfolios.

XRP ETFs have not only hit the $1 billion mark, but they have also captured attention for their rapid growth. Their performance places them among the fastest-growing crypto vehicles, as they now compete with more established cryptocurrencies in the ETF space. The current trend indicates a rising trust in XRP within both the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Moreover, other major financial firms are gearing up to introduce their own XRP ETFs. 21Shares, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are expected to roll out their products in the coming months, further diversifying the XRP ETF landscape.

Rippled 3.0.0 Enhances XRP Ledger

On the technical front, Ripple has released version 3.0.0 of its XRP Ledger reference server, bringing important updates and bug fixes. Key amendments include a fix for accounting errors in MPT escrows and a resolution for rounding issues in Automated Market Maker (AMM) transactions. The release also addresses several bug fixes, including improvements in consensus stall detection and peer connection logging. These updates enhance the overall stability and functionality of the XRP network, ensuring smoother operations as adoption continues to rise.

