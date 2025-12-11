Uaekorea Collaboration Strengthens As Hanwha Finance Builds Next-Generation Financial Systems

UAE and Korea deepen their high-tech partnership as Hanwha Finance outlines a new model of financial integration at ADFW

Published: Thu 11 Dec 2025, 10:14 AM

As the boundaries between traditional and digital finance rapidly dissolve, the global financial order is being rewritten. Amid this shift, financial systems are becoming essential connectors linking technology and industrial collaboration.

Hanwha Finance aims to strengthen its role as a strategic financial connector linking Korea's strengths in digital technology with the UAE's leadership in capital markets and forward-looking regulatory frameworks. With On-Chain financial infrastructure expanding worldwide, Hanwha Finance plans to co-create new financial standards and provide the foundation necessary for UAE–Korea advanced-industry cooperation to yield tangible results.

UAE emerges as a hub for future finance, driving demand for advanced financial infrastructure

The UAE has established itself as a global hub for digital finance by refining digital asset regulations, adopting tokenisation technologies, and piloting on-chain transactions within the formal financial system. Abu Dhabi in particular has developed a strong, future-ready ecosystem in which traditional financial institutions, Web3 companies, and global investment firms collaborate to implement next-generation financial models in real business environments. This convergence of regulation, technology, and capital offers an enabling environment for Korean financial institutions to collaborate and scale their digital-finance strategies and broaden international cooperation.

The partnership now spans a wide spectrum of advanced sectors including AI, space, biotech, and defense. With both countries pursuing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the bilateral relationship has evolved into an officially recognised 'technology-driven partnership.' To translate industrial cooperation into concrete projects, an enabling financial infrastructure is essential. Hanwha Finance's participation in ADFW reflects a strategic effort to strengthen its role as a financial bridge supporting these evolving bilateral ties.

An official from Hanwha Finance noted,“The UAE is a global leader in Web3, on-chain innovation, and fintech as part of its national strategy. Our cooperation with the UAE is not simply market entry, it is a joint effort to advance globally aligned financial standards.”

Integrated finance strategy built on on-chain and tokenisation technologies

Hanwha Finance has been developing a unified financial architecture that combines the trust framework of traditional finance with the technological openness of digital finance. The company has strengthened its digital-asset ecosystem through asset research, tokenisation technology development, and data-infrastructure enhancements.

In the second half of this year, Hanwha Finance accelerated the development of its Security Token Offering (STO) platform while simultaneously advancing an On-Chain platform that integrates issuance, custody, trading, and settlement on blockchain rails. This foundation is expected to support future financial services such as multi-asset portfolios, global liquidity connectivity, and real-time investment infrastructure.

The global trend toward on-chain finance: Industry and capital transforming together

The global financial landscape is rapidly shifting toward On-Chain infrastructures, as asset tokenization, real-time transaction processing, and cross-border liquidity integration accelerate the digital transformation of core financial functions. Against this backdrop, the transition is reshaping how industries, technologies, and capital interact.

As finance increasingly evolves into a central infrastructure enabling advanced cross-border industrial cooperation, Hanwha Finance participated in Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, where they presented Korea's digital finance strategy on the global stage.

With On-Chain finance emerging as a new standard beyond the limitations of traditional models, Hanwha Finance explored new modes of integrated industrial and financial cooperation and expanded its global partnerships. These discussions reinforced Hanwha Finance's commitment to helping shape future financial standards in cooperation with the UAE, as both nations deepen their collaboration in next-generation finance.