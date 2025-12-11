UAE's Mobile Market Set For Data-Driven Growth As 5G Subscriptions Surge

The mobile services sector in the UAE is set for a steady advance over the rest of the decade as demand for high-volume data plans and widespread 5G adoption reshape how consumers and businesses use mobile networks.

According to new modelling by analytics firm GlobalData, mobile service revenue in the UAE is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent between 2025 and 2030 - a shift driven by rising data consumption even as traditional voice revenue continues to decline.

Recommended For You UAE announces travel ban to Mali, calls on visiting citizens to return

GlobalData's“UAE Mobile Broadband Forecast (Q3 2025)” reveals a dramatic transformation underway: mobile voice service revenue is expected to fall at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent over the period, as more users turn to internet and app-based voice services. In contrast, mobile data service revenue is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.4 per cent between 2025 and 2030 - largely thanks to growing adoption of 5G and higher-value, high-volume data plans.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking about the trends, Srikanth Vaidya, telecom analyst at GlobalData, said the average monthly mobile data usage per user in the UAE could surge from about 12.9GB in 2025 to roughly 35GB by 2030 - fuelled by increasing consumption of video content, social media, and other bandwidth-hungry applications on smartphones.

The report also estimates that by 2030, 5G subscriptions will make up around 80 per cent of all mobile subscriptions in the country. This aligns with regional industry forecasts. For example, the Ericsson Mobility Report points out that 5G penetration across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries - including the UAE - is expected to reach as high as 93 per cent of all mobile subscriptions by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, growth in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connections is also driving the broader telecoms outlook. GlobalData forecasts that M2M/IoT subscriptions in the UAE will rise from 4 million in 2025 to 6.7 million in 2030, as industries - including manufacturing, logistics, and supply-chain operations - increasingly rely on 5G-enabled IoT services for automation, predictive maintenance, and edge computing.

Recent data from the UAE telecom market reflects strong momentum behind these trends. According to a September 2025 report, total mobile subscriptions in the UAE reached 22.9 million by mid-year, representing an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

At the forefront of this transformation is e& UAE (formerly known as Etisalat UAE). As of Q3 2025, e& reported a 6.9 per cent year-on-year increase in its UAE subscriber base, raising the total to 15.7 million customers - a rise the company attributes to strong demand for its 5G connectivity, digital services, and enterprise-oriented offerings.

GlobalData interprets these developments as a turning point for the UAE mobile sector. As Vaidya puts it,“The UAE's mobile market is entering a high-value phase where escalating 5G adoption, rising data intensity, and expanding IoT ecosystems will collectively redefine operator revenue models.” Providers that invest in advanced network infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and data-centric offerings - rather than rely on legacy voice services - are likely to capture the next wave of sustainable growth.

The shift toward premium data and 5G-enabled services comes amid broader regional trends. A recent report from Nokia forecasts that in the Middle East and Africa region, 82 per cent of mobile connections will shift to 4G or 5G by 2030, with 5G subscriptions accounting for the bulk of mobile traffic growth.

Analysts said the UAE's mobile market is transitioning from a focus on voice - long the backbone of traditional telephony - to a future dominated by data, digital services, and connected devices.

For consumers, businesses, and telecom operators alike, the coming years seem set to deliver faster networks, richer data experiences, and a dramatic expansion of 5G-driven connectivity infrastructure, they said.