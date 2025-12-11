Qatar Showcases AI-Driven Investor Services At World Summit AI Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry participated in the second edition of the World Summit AI Qatar 2025, where it showcased three innovative projects based on artificial intelligence technologies aimed at enhancing services offered to investors and entrepreneurs, and improving the overall customer experience.

During its participation, the Ministry presented the first project, titled“Business Map Gateway”, a smart platform that utilizes advanced analytics to support decision-makers and individuals planning to establish new entrepreneurial ventures. The gateway enables the analysis and comparison of commercial activities according to their presence and scale in the local market, alongside additional criteria that provide a clear outlook prior to launching a project. The AI system offers recommendations based on official data and accurate analytics.

The second project showcased was the smart chatbot“Saif”, an interactive channel that relies on AI technologies to provide instant responses to public inquiries related to commercial activities, trade names, and regulatory procedures, in addition to enabling the submission of complaints electronically in a simple and direct manner.

The Ministry also presented its third project, an AI-powered chatbot integrated with the Single Window platform, designed to support investors throughout their company establishment journey, from initial planning to commercial registration. The system recommends suitable business activities based on market criteria and approved regulations, and assists users in selecting optimal trade names that comply with legal requirements.

Representatives from the Ministry emphasized that these solutions fall within its efforts to employ artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of government services, improve user experience, and accelerate procedures related to the commercial and industrial sectors, thereby contributing to increased productivity and strengthening the national business environment.

The Ministry concluded its participation by reaffirming its commitment to launching additional innovative digital solutions and developing existing services, in alignment with Qatar's digital transformation objectives and its drive to promote innovation within key sectors.