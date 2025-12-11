Iraq Reach U-23 Gulf Cup Quarters
Doha, Qatar: Iraq secured their place in the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) U-23 Gulf Cup semi-finals at the Aspire field in Doha after a 1-0 win over the UAE in the final group-stage match yesterday.
Iraq finished with 6 points, joining the UAE at the top of Group B. In the group's other match, Yemen and Oman drew 1-1, leaving both teams eliminated.
From Group A, Qatar and Saudi Arabia had already booked their semi-final spots ahead of the last round, which also features Kuwait and Bahrain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment