Iraq Reach U-23 Gulf Cup Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Iraq secured their place in the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) U-23 Gulf Cup semi-finals at the Aspire field in Doha after a 1-0 win over the UAE in the final group-stage match yesterday.

Iraq finished with 6 points, joining the UAE at the top of Group B. In the group's other match, Yemen and Oman drew 1-1, leaving both teams eliminated.

From Group A, Qatar and Saudi Arabia had already booked their semi-final spots ahead of the last round, which also features Kuwait and Bahrain.