Safari Hypermarket Inaugurates Seventh Outlet At Ezdan Mall, Al Gharafa

MENAFN - The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket, which has been scripting a remarkable success story in Qatar for the past two decades, opened its doors at Ezdan Mall, Al Gharafa, yesterday.

The inauguration ceremony was held yesterday in the presence of Hamad Dafar Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Safari Group of Companies; Zainul Abideen, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director; and General Manager Surendranath, along with distinguished guests including Fadi Fadel, Acting Head of Doha Bank Corporate Banking, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Omairi (Makkah, Saudi Arabia). Other representatives of Safari management and staff were also present at the ceremony.

In connection with the opening, Safari has launched two mega raffle draw promotions. Anyone visiting Safari Hypermarket at Ezdan Mall will receive a free coupon through the“Visit and Win” promotion, without making any purchase, and two Tesla Model Y cars will be given away through the raffle draw.

This is the first time in Qatar that two Tesla cars are being offered as prizes through a mega raffle without any purchase requirement. The first draw of this promotion will be held on January 8, 2026, and the second draw on February 19, 2026, at Safari Hypermarket, Ezdan Mall.

Along with this, Safari is also launching its newest mega promotion offering thirty Bestune cars. Customers will receive an e-raffle coupon with every QR50 purchase from any Safari outlet, and 30 Bestune cars will be given away as prizes. Four Bestune cars will be given away in each draw, and five cars in the final draw.

This Shop & Win promotion will be available at all Safari outlets. The first draw will be held on January 5, 2026, and the final draw on September 13, 2026.

Safari has opened its first outlet inside a shopping mall, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Located in Ezdan Mall, Gharafa-one of Qatar's largest malls spread across 35,000 sq. metres-the new hypermarket benefits from the mall's extensive facilities, including basement parking for more than 2,000 vehicles.

The Safari Hypermarket offers a wide and complete range of products across all categories, including fresh food, bakery and hot food, frozen items, groceries, household goods, cosmetics, stationery and toys, readymade garments, footwear and ladies' bags, home appliances, entertainment, IT, and general electronics.

Adding to the convenience for shoppers, Ezdan Mall also features a spacious food court, a prayer hall, money exchange services, jewellery stores, exclusive fashion outlets, international coffee shops, Fun Ville kids' play zone, and numerous branded retail shops. Together, these offerings make Safari Hypermarket a standout highlight within Ezdan Mall.

Safari has also announced several unbeatable opening offers: 700g Sadia chicken for just QR3.75, 2.25kg Anchor milk powder for QR46.75, 400g Nutella for QR13.75, solid perfume set for QR27.75, travel trolley for QR25, kids' bicycle for QR49, Samsung vacuum cleaner for QR99, and Apple iPad 11 for just QR979.

Additionally, in celebration of the opening of the ninth branch of Safari Mobile Shop, the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is available for only QR3999, and the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB for QR3749. Huge discounts are also being offered on Samsung, Oppo, Redmi and other major brands. A variety of programmes and events will also be held for three days as part of the inauguration celebrations. Cultural performances such as Ardha dance, musical parade, and Soory dance, along with family fun activities like magic show, science show, balloon twister, and bubble art, will take place from the opening day until December 13 at Safari Hypermarket, Ezdan Mall.