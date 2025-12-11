Al Misnad, Somali FM Discuss Cooperation In Humanitarian And Development Fields

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly in the fields of development and humanitarian support.

H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad reaffirmed Qatar's firm and steadfast position in supporting the brotherly Somalia, and in backing all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, as well as ensuring its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.