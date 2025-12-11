Sharjah Posts Record-Breaking Property Deals Of AED 9.5Bn In November

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah's real estate market achieved an unprecedented milestone in November 2025, with transaction values soaring to AED 9.5 billion - the highest monthly figure in the emirate's history. This performance highlights a powerful upswing in property demand and transaction activity, according to data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The surge was driven by a total of 15,131 individual real estate transactions completed across residential, commercial and land sectors, with the cumulative traded area in sales transactions reaching about 34.9 million square feet. Market dynamics showed robust participation from both end-users and investors, signalling sustained confidence in the emirate's property market fundamentals.

Sales transactions contributed significantly to this total, accounting for 2,126 deals - around 14 per cent of all transactions - demonstrating heightened buyer activity. Mortgage deals also featured prominently, with 698 recorded transactions valued at approximately AED 1.6 billion. The volume and value of these mortgages reflect strong backing from financial institutions and growing investor confidence amid a favourable credit environment.

Analysts note that the November outcome builds on the emirate's broader market momentum through 2025. Year-to-date figures indicate that property transactions in Sharjah have risen sharply compared with the previous year. Data from a Savills report show that the first nine months of 2025 saw total sales reach around AED 44.3 billion, up by more than half relative to the same period in 2024.

The jump in monthly and cumulative annual activity reflects several intersecting trends shaping Sharjah's property landscape. Developers across the emirate have accelerated new project launches and master-planned communities that appeal to both domestic and international buyers. Villa and townhouse segments have been particularly active, buoyed by strong demand from families and investors seeking space outside the ultra-premium segments found in neighbouring markets.

Macro-economic factors also play a role. Sharjah's broader economic ecosystem has recorded steady expansion, with diversification efforts in sectors such as logistics, education, and tourism underpinning population growth and boosting housing demand. Property professionals point to these structural drivers as crucial to the market's resilience and robust performance.

Regional comparisons further contextualise Sharjah's achievement. Across the United Arab Emirates, major property markets have posted strong results throughout 2025, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi also reporting significant upticks in transaction volumes and values. In Dubai, for example, transaction figures remained elevated in both off-plan and secondary markets, while Abu Dhabi logged increased activity linked to lifestyle-oriented developments and foreign investment.

Despite these broader national trends, Sharjah's November figure stands out for its magnitude relative to the emirate's historical performance. Prior monthly totals in 2025 - including around AED 7 billion in October - already pointed to accelerated momentum, but November's record haul marks a pronounced inflection point.

Market insiders attribute part of this growth to flexible regulatory frameworks and proactive initiatives introduced by local authorities aimed at stimulating property sector participation. Enhanced transparency in transaction processes and targeted incentives for first-time buyers and investors have helped attract a more diverse buyer base.

Despite the strong upswing, industry observers caution that sustained growth will require continued alignment of supply with demand, particularly in mid-income and affordable housing segments. Robust demand could exert upward pressure on prices if not matched by commensurate increases in new deliveries. Developers and policymakers will need to address these dynamics to maintain market stability over the medium term.

