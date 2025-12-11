Abu Dhabi Seals Fintech Boost With Yeepay Regional Hub Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi's drive to deepen its role as a global financial and technology destination accelerated with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and cross-border payments firm YeePay announcing the establishment of YeePay's regional headquarters and technology hub in the emirate. The collaboration, unveiled at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, positions the new base to serve the Middle East and Africa while bolstering digital payment links between the UAE, China and other international markets.

The announcement underlines Abu Dhabi's strategy to attract high-growth fintech players and expand its financial technology ecosystem under the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets initiative, a joint programme from ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. YeePay's arrival will support enhanced cross-border digital payments infrastructure and connectivity, reflecting broader efforts to weave the emirate more tightly into global commerce and fintech innovation networks.

ADIO's Director-General, Badr Al-Olama, underscored the rationale for the partnership in remarks at the launch, highlighting that YeePay's commitment demonstrates confidence in Abu Dhabi's regulatory environment and its appeal as a launchpad for global operations. He said the collaboration is expected to“strengthen cross-border payment connectivity, attract new technological capabilities to the emirate and create additional opportunities for businesses and investors across priority sectors.”

YeePay, founded with a focus on digital payments, regulatory-compliant financial infrastructure and cross-border transaction services, has established a footprint across Asia and expanding operations in Europe and the Middle East. The company's platform supports businesses, financial institutions and public-sector entities in facilitating secure, transparent and efficient payment flows, particularly for international trade, e-commerce and investment. From its Abu Dhabi hub, YeePay intends to scale innovative payment solutions while coordinating closely with local regulatory and financial ecosystem partners.

Chen Yu, co-founder of YeePay, said Abu Dhabi's strategic location, enabling regulations and dynamic digital economy make it an“ideal hub” for the company's regional expansion. He noted the plan to work closely with both public and private stakeholders in the UAE to build a secure, transparent and efficient cross-border payments infrastructure that facilitates trade and investment flows between China, the UAE and other markets.

Under the agreement, YeePay will be integrated into the FIDA cluster, which is designed to foster innovation and position Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for financial solutions. The cluster aims to support physical and digital infrastructure, develop talent pipelines, and expand financial services capabilities. It is projected to contribute an added AED56 billion to Abu Dhabi's direct GDP and create roughly 8,000 direct jobs as part of broader economic diversification goals.

The partnership also encompasses planned initiatives to enhance payment interoperability between domestic and international financial systems. ADIO and YeePay will explore joint efforts to support secure settlement infrastructure for cross-border trade and e-commerce, enabling seamless access to regional and global markets for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises. These measures reflect growing demand for systems that reduce friction in international payments and bolster confidence among multinational traders.

Efforts to foster knowledge exchange and talent development in financial technology, compliance and innovation are also part of the collaboration. Discussions include potential cooperation with local academic and research institutions to support workforce upskilling in fintech and advanced analytics, including AI-enabled fraud prevention and data-driven financing tools to strengthen the ecosystem further.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week, where the partnership was revealed, convenes global financial leaders and policymakers to shape the future of capital networks and investment flows. The event, now in its fourth edition, draws hundreds of international participants and reinforces the emirate's ambition to become a hub for financial innovation and global investment leadership.

YeePay's move adds to a growing roster of global fintech and technology firms choosing Abu Dhabi as a base for regional operations, underscoring the emirate's competitive regulatory environment and strategic positioning between Asia, Europe and Africa. Observers say the development could accelerate the adoption of interoperable payment technologies across markets and support the UAE's broader economic diversification agenda.

