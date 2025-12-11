AI Is Big Business At Europe's Borders
Deutsch
de
KI und Migration: Big Business an der Grenze?
Original
Read more: KI und Migration: Big Business an der Gr
Português
pt
Suíça financia IA usada por Frontex em controle migratório
Read more: Suíça financia IA usada por Frontex em controle migrat
For years, Greek border guards along the frontier with North Macedonia relied on an unusual early-warning system. The abrupt take off of startled storks from their resting spots on the bridge over the Axios River signalled that someone was moving in the bushes. Often it was migrants attempting to leave Greece to continue along the Balkan route towards northern Europe.
But the long-legged birds will soon be replaced by cameras, radar systems, and drones. Greece is rolling out the“Evros model” from here to Albania. It is a high-tech, AI-supported border wall along the Turkish border. Northern European states, led by Germany, want fewer asylum seekers, and the European Union is providing substantial funding for new technologies, including the €35.4 million ($41.2 million)“E-Surveillance” programme.Lack of democratic oversight
Across Europe, migration is increasingly being defined as a security risk.“Anything to do with borders is gradually being insulated from democratic scrutiny, accountability and transparency,” explains Bram Vranken of Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based watchdog that investigates lobbying in the tech and defence sectors.
This article is the product of a cross-border investigation conducted by five journalists from Greece, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland.
The team examined developments across eight countries for publication partners Swissinfo (Switzerland), Die Tageszeitung (Germany), Solomon (Greece), and Inkstick Media (US).
More than two dozen interviews were conducted with officials, border guards, and other individuals with first-hand knowledge. The team conducted research on site and reviewed hundreds of pages of public documents, as well as internal files, freedom-of-information requests, procurement papers, and technical records.
The months-long investigation was supported by the fund for investigative journalism in Europe IJ4EUExternal link, and the Pulitzer CenterExternal link.
The move to treat migration as a military and defence sector issue, against a backdrop of loosely regulated data laws, confidentiality clauses, and minimal public scrutiny, has opened up a lucrative line of business backed by powerful lobbyists in Brussels. A new AI ecosystem is fuelling profits for defence contractors, security firms, and increasingly research institutes, including in SwitzerlandMore More Swiss position In Switzerland, migration isn't just inbound
This content was published on May 1, 2025 Who are the 90,000 or so foreigners who leave Switzerland each year, and why do they do so?Read more: In Switzerland, migration isn't just in
