Chinese FM advises citizens to avoid travel to Japan after earthquakes
(MENAFN) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged its nationals to refrain from traveling to Japan after a series of powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northeast, reports indicate.
Since December 8, multiple quakes, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor, have caused injuries, triggered localized tsunamis, and prompted evacuation orders for over 100,000 residents, according to a statement from China’s Consular Affairs Department. Late Monday, at least 50 people were reported injured in the 7.5-magnitude quake, and authorities warned of additional tremors in the coming days. Aftershocks ranging from magnitude 5.0 to 6.6 have followed, with the risk of another major earthquake remaining high.
Chinese officials, including the Foreign Ministry, embassy, and consulates in Japan, advised citizens currently in the country to monitor earthquake alerts, follow evacuation instructions, and take safety precautions. Travelers are specifically warned to avoid high-risk locations such as beaches.
This advisory comes in the wake of a previous notice issued on November 14, when the ministry recommended against travel to Japan due to security concerns amid rising tensions over Taiwan.
Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been strained recently, particularly after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be deemed a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to invoke its right of collective self-defense.
China criticized these remarks, suspended seafood imports, advised against travel to Japan, and delayed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea. Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island, heightening regional sensitivities.
