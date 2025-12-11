403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand restrains riot at detention center holding Chinese nationals
(MENAFN) Thai authorities on Wednesday quelled a riot at an immigration detention center where over 325 Chinese nationals were held on allegations of involvement in scams. The detainees were reportedly demanding repatriation to China, according to news agency.
Officials regained control of the center using forceful measures, including high-pressure water from a fire truck. Two detainees were injured during infighting and subsequently received medical treatment.
The detainees had illegally crossed into Thailand after fleeing crackdowns in Myawaddy, Myanmar.
China’s Ministry of Public Security reported that more than 6,600 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud have been repatriated since February 20, following a joint operation by China, Myanmar, and Thailand targeting fraud suspects in the Myawaddy region, according to state-run news outlet.
Officials regained control of the center using forceful measures, including high-pressure water from a fire truck. Two detainees were injured during infighting and subsequently received medical treatment.
The detainees had illegally crossed into Thailand after fleeing crackdowns in Myawaddy, Myanmar.
China’s Ministry of Public Security reported that more than 6,600 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud have been repatriated since February 20, following a joint operation by China, Myanmar, and Thailand targeting fraud suspects in the Myawaddy region, according to state-run news outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment