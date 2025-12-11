Shooting Of M S Bhaskar's 'Grandfather' Wrapped Up, Say Makers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) The makers of director Prankster Rahul's debut film, 'Grandfather', featuring actor M S Bhaskar and Prankster Rahul in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team has completed shooting the horror comedy in just 45 days.

Produced by Kutty Stories Pictures, the film features Bhaskar and Prankster Rahul in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Mime Gopi, Suniel Shetty, Arul Das, Munishkanth, Sreenath, Siva Aravind, Priyadarshini, Hareesh Perady, Madras Rama, Bipin Kumar, Anjali Rao and Abhinaya in pivotal roles.

Sources add that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer and that it will feature all elements that audiences enjoy in a commercial entertainer such as fantasy, stylish action, emotional drama, horror and quirky comedy.

The film, which has been primarily shot in Chennai and Puducherry in 45 days, boasts of a fantastic technical team.

Music for the film has been scored by Ranjin Raj while the film's visuals have been shot by cinematographer Santhanam. Prem is the art director for this film which has Divakar as its editor. Shiju Alex has served as the executive producer of the film.

Sources claim that producer Buvanesh Chinnaswamy, who is producing the film on behalf of the Kutty Stories banner, is sparing no expense to ensure that the film emerges as a quality product. Metro Murali and Metro Giri are the co-producers of the film.

Director Prankster Rahul, who made an impression with his videos on YouTube, is hoping that his first film 'Grandfather,' too will also be able to strike a chord with audiences.

With shooting having been completed, sources say, the unit is wasting no time and has already begun post production work. They inform that post production work is now happening at a brisk pace and that the entire film will be ready for release in a short time.