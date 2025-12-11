When Midnight Speaks, Hearts Listen Charissa Ong Ty's Debut Book In The Poetic World“Midnight Monologues,” Is A Feast For Soul.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Midnight Monologues by Charissa Ong Ty"“Midnight Monologues” by award-winning author Charissa Ong Ty is a soulful collection of poetry and short stories exploring loss, healing, and hope. Divided into four emotional chapters-Lost, Found, Hope, and Short Stories-the book transforms heartbreak into lyrical reflection. An internationally recognized title, it showcases Charissa's poetic mastery and rising influence in the literary world

Claiming the thorny terrain of heartbreak and loss, Charissa Ong Ty steps into the world of verse with her book“ Midnight Monologues”, a collection of poetry and short stories.

Published under her own label of“ Penwings Publishing”, Midnight Monologues is divided into four parts, each filled with soul-searching poetry that translates pain and loss into words. Each section of the book carries its own emotional impact:

LOST: grief, longing, and the ache of memory

FOUND: rediscovery of self and connection

HOPE: courage to begin again

Short Stories: brief fictional reflections that expand the poetic world

“Charissa has a strong sense of poetic melody. The cadence in her rhymes is consistent and rhythmic; unforced,” Jamal Raslan, Spoken Word Poet

“ Midnight Monologues” gained immediate literary recognition on its release. It was an Award-Winning Finalist in the“Poetry” category as well as Award-Winning Finalist in the“Best Cover Design: Fiction” category of the 2017 International Book Awards. Prior to that, it was also nominated for MPH Best Paperback Fiction Award 2016.

From Kuala Lumpur to the world her words prove that emotion knows no borders.

If you liked Rupi Kaur and Lang Leav, you are going to love“ Midnight Monologues“. The book is a spectrum of human emotion going through the experience of heartbreak, from feeling loss of a loved one, to finding one's self and then to rebirth of hope. It reflects a tenderness and quietness that accompanies the silent hours of night.

Charissa Ong Ty is Product Manager at PlayStation, Malaysia, as well as founder of her own publishing company Penwings Publishing. Her label has sold 60,000 copies in last few years, bringing her at the forefront of Malaysia's literary scene. She is a steadfast example of breaking down societal barriers and making her own path in life.

Charissa Ong Ty's poetry debut“ Midnight Monologues“ is now available on Amazon KDP.