Shilpa Shetty Soaks In Christmas Spirit While Enjoying Final Leg Of 2025 With Family

On Thursday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos and captioned them simply,“Decembering... #gratitude.” In the images, the 'Hungama 2' actress can be seen striking poses with her husband Raj Kundra and their children. From capturing sunsets to sharing glimpses of her meals, Shilpa posted a series of photos giving a peek into how she is enjoying the last month of 2025.

The final photo shows the actress posing with a Christmas tree beautifully decorated in the background.

Meanwhile, Shilpa had recently visited the holy Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The 'Dhadkan' actress shared a photo from her spiritual trip on Instagram with the caption,“#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed.”

In the image, Shilpa was seen inside the temple premises, dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, holding a beautifully decorated offering plate filled with flowers, and smiling warmly at the camera.

A few days back, Shilpa Shetty brought Sai Baba's revered Kafni and Paduka into her home. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the holy items, calling their arrival a truly blessed and divine experience. On her social media, Shilpa shared a video capturing herself, her husband Raj Kundra, and other family members performing prayers and paying respects to Sai Baba's sacred belongings.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote,“Filled with gratitude and love as I bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka, Sai. May your divine presence fill my home and heart, guiding me with Shraddha and Saburi. Om Sai Ram. #gratitude #love #blessings #miracles.”

Work-wise, the 50-year-old actress returned to the big screen with the 2021 comedy 'Hungama 2', which marked her first film appearance in 14 years. She was also recently seen on television as one of the judges on 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'.

Up next, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada action drama 'KD: The Devil', in which she plays the role of Satyavati.