Rubio, Sa’ar Confer on Trump’s Gaza Peace Blueprint
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday to deliberate President Donald Trump’s expansive 20-point peace initiative for Gaza, along with wider regional matters, according to a State Department statement.
During their dialogue, the two officials explored developments in Syria and Lebanon and restated their dedication to “close collaboration” aimed at fostering stability and peace throughout the Middle East.
Sa’ar noted on the US social media platform X that the discussion encompassed mutual “opportunities and challenges” across the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and additional regions.
He emphasized to Rubio that Israel’s renewed diplomatic engagement with Bolivia signified a broader strategy to fortify its connections throughout Latin America.
The meeting occurred as Trump prepared to receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Dec. 29 to examine the upcoming stage of the Gaza ceasefire arrangement, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
This scheduled encounter arrives amid increasing alarm over Israel’s repeated breaches of the fragile ceasefire established with Hamas in October, as well as continued military actions in Syria.
The discussions also precede Trump’s recent appeal for Israel to preserve “strong and true” communication with Syria following Israel’s latest operation and airstrikes near Damascus, which resulted in 13 fatalities — an incident Syria condemned as a “war crime.”
“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
