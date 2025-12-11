403
Clarios Showcases Expanded Battery Portfolio At Automechanika Dubai
|
|
Desert driving conditions illustrate the importance of robust low-voltage battery performance
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025 – Clarios, the world's leading manufacturer of advanced low-voltage battery solutions and owner of the VARTA brand, is showcasing its expanded product portfolio at Automechanika Dubai 2025 (9-11 December). The company is presenting new battery types, a streamlined color-coded product lineup, and enhanced digital tools, tailored to support the region's demanding automotive environment and fast-changing mobility ecosystem.
Advanced battery technology for the Gulf's Demanding Conditions:
At its booth in Za'abeel Hall 1 (Stand Z1-A22), Clarios is demonstrating how VARTA batteries are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability in one of the world's most challenging automotive environments. The Middle East's extreme temperatures, combined with the shift towards new energy vehicles and advanced electronics, create unique demands for low-voltage battery solutions.
The expanded VARTA portfolio features innovative high-heat technology, specifically optimized for the Gulf's climate. On display are the new types VARTA AGM H3 and VARTA EFB H9 for passenger cars, boasting enhanced heat resistance and extended service life in temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C. For commercial vehicles, the newly added EFB A-type is showcased in the VARTA ProMotive portfolio, with the new AGM B-Type following over the next weeks.
The portfolio covers 99% of the market and supports all powertrain types – from conventional internal combustion engines to hybrids and full electric vehicles, which are proving increasingly popular across the GCC region.
Crucial Solutions for Regional Fleet Operators:
For commercial vehicle operators across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman, VARTA's AGM technology delivers compelling benefits. These batteries reduce idle time, lower costs, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions – critical factors in the Middle East's logistics and transportation sectors – certified by TÜV Nord, a global organization renowned for its independent testing, highest safety standards and sustainable solutions, validating significant efficiency gains: AGM Promotive batteries by Varta enable 73% idle time reduction.
In electric commercial vehicles – a substantially growing segment as the Middle East accelerates toward greater electrification – AGM batteries ensure critical low-voltage functions like lighting, braking, and steering operate reliably.
Simplified Selection for Regional Partners:
On the booth at Automechanika, visitors can explore VARTA's new color-coded portfolio, which has been designed to simplify battery selection for distributors, garages and installers alike across the GCC:
