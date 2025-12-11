Clarios Showcases Expanded Battery Portfolio At Automechanika Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025 – Clarios, the world's leading manufacturer of advanced low-voltage battery solutions and owner of the VARTA brand, is showcasing its expanded product portfolio at Automechanika Dubai 2025 (9-11 December). The company is presenting new battery types, a streamlined color-coded product lineup, and enhanced digital tools, tailored to support the region's demanding automotive environment and fast-changing mobility ecosystem. Advanced battery technology for the Gulf's Demanding Conditions: At its booth in Za'abeel Hall 1 (Stand Z1-A22), Clarios is demonstrating how VARTA batteries are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability in one of the world's most challenging automotive environments. The Middle East's extreme temperatures, combined with the shift towards new energy vehicles and advanced electronics, create unique demands for low-voltage battery solutions. The expanded VARTA portfolio features innovative high-heat technology, specifically optimized for the Gulf's climate. On display are the new types VARTA AGM H3 and VARTA EFB H9 for passenger cars, boasting enhanced heat resistance and extended service life in temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C. For commercial vehicles, the newly added EFB A-type is showcased in the VARTA ProMotive portfolio, with the new AGM B-Type following over the next weeks. The portfolio covers 99% of the market and supports all powertrain types – from conventional internal combustion engines to hybrids and full electric vehicles, which are proving increasingly popular across the GCC region. Crucial Solutions for Regional Fleet Operators: For commercial vehicle operators across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman, VARTA's AGM technology delivers compelling benefits. These batteries reduce idle time, lower costs, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions – critical factors in the Middle East's logistics and transportation sectors – certified by TÜV Nord, a global organization renowned for its independent testing, highest safety standards and sustainable solutions, validating significant efficiency gains: AGM Promotive batteries by Varta enable 73% idle time reduction. In electric commercial vehicles – a substantially growing segment as the Middle East accelerates toward greater electrification – AGM batteries ensure critical low-voltage functions like lighting, braking, and steering operate reliably. Simplified Selection for Regional Partners: On the booth at Automechanika, visitors can explore VARTA's new color-coded portfolio, which has been designed to simplify battery selection for distributors, garages and installers alike across the GCC:

SLI Battery (blue label) – reliable starting performance for conventional vehicles

EFB Technology (silver label) – for vehicles with start-stop systems, and commercial vehicles AGM Battery (gold label) – for high-demand applications including advanced start-stop, electric vehicles, and commercial vehicles – engineered for extreme heat “The Gulf region's unique climate conditions demand batteries that go beyond standard specifications. Our color-coded portfolio helps identify which technology is best suited for each car, while giving our partners across the GCC the confidence that they're selecting the best solution for every application,” said Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios. Digital Platform Launches in Arabic A key highlight at Automechanika Dubai is the newly-launched digital VARTA platform, available in both English and Arabic, making everyday work much easier for the region's distributors, garages, and fleet operators, where the platform streamlines product selection through the VARTA Battery Finder, providing precise recommendations for each vehicle model. The platform also includes a partner training portal with ongoing education and updates, the VARTA Fleet Program for dedicated support, and a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator to optimize investment decisions; a particularly valuable tool for commercial operators managing large fleets. Committed to the region: Operating from Dubai, Clarios serves GCC markets like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the wider Gulf region, with the company involved in a number of key partnerships with major distributors, while simultaneously expanding its local presence and engagement with garages. Meet Clarios at Automechanika Dubai 2025: Visit Clarios at Za'abeel Hall 1, Stand Z1-A22, to explore the expanded VARTA product portfolio and meet regional leadership and technical experts showcasing live demonstrations of the company's latest innovations. About Clarios: Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the Varta brand. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.