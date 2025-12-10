Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Misnad Meets Somali FM


2025-12-10 11:02:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Wednesday met with the visiting Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Abdisalam Abdi Ali. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations.

Gulf Times

