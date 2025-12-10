403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Misnad Meets Somali FM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Wednesday met with the visiting Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Abdisalam Abdi Ali. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations.Foreign Affairs Abdisalam Abdi Ali bilateral relations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment