Globalfoundries Appoints Sam Franklin As Chief Financial Officer

MALTA, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (GF) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sam Franklin as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Franklin previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Finance & Operations and Investor Relations and recently Interim CFO.

“We are delighted to have Sam formally appointed as CFO,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GF.“His proven leadership and financial expertise will accelerate GF's momentum and capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead. As we continue to drive profitability and deliver differentiated technologies for the scaling of AI from the data center to the physical world, Sam's ability to deliver results and partner across the organization will be critical to our success.”

Franklin brings extensive financial leadership experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and strategic growth. He joined GF in 2022 and has held senior roles overseeing finance operations, business finance, investor relations, capital markets and treasury. His deep understanding of GF's business and commitment to disciplined financial management position him to lead the company's finance and operations organization as GF continues to execute its long-term strategy.

“I am thrilled to take on this role and support the acceleration of GF's mission to deliver essential chip technologies to our customers,” said Franklin.“As the secular drivers and demand for semiconductors continue to ramp, GF is building a strong foundation for its next phase of robust, sustainable and profitable growth. I look forward to working with our talented teams across the world to advance our strategic priorities, drive operational excellence and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

