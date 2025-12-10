Excitement Around Record-Setting Bayern Youngster Lennart Karl Is At A New Peak

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Dec 10 (IANS) Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl drew a standing ovation in the 76th minute on Tuesday night after scoring in a 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Sporting, becoming the youngest player to score in three consecutive games and prompting talk of a possible 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up.

The 17-year-old struck Bayern's second in the 69th minute and, at 17 years and 290 days, eclipsed Kylian Mbappe's mark of scoring three times at 18 years and 113 days, earning the Man of the Match award with a shy smile as he left the pitch.

Back in his hometown of Frammersbach, a town of 5,000 about 80 kilometres east of Frankfurt, excitement has surged. On the field, the youngster debuted a new celebration that appeared to signal for the hype to cool down, reports Xinhua.

The youngster has reportedly attracted the interest of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and is a constant topic of conversation. His club has prepared a professional contract through 2029 that will begin on Feb. 22, 2006, his 18th birthday, while his family manages growing attention.

Mother Caro returns from supermarket trips with a long list of autograph requests, and father Steffen is fielding interview inquiries. Reports say the family plans to move to Munich even though 14-year-old brother Vincent has joined Eintracht Frankfurt's youth setup.

Despite the buzz, Karl returned on Tuesday evening to his room at Bayern's campus, where he will live until he turns 18, before moving into his own apartment.

"I am proud of the team and me, we did a good job," he said while admitting that he had kept silent over the past months in training sessions.

"I rarely spoke a word with all these stars and world-class players around me," he said, admitting he is dreaming of the 2026 World Cup after a tough year in 2023/24, when he struggled to address sporting and school issues.

Extra training sessions and increased study efforts paved the way for his breakthrough after joining Bayern in 2022.

"He always is creating chances, even when not performing at his best," coach Vincent Kompany said about the rookie, having earned a test-training invitation from Real when he was ten years old.

The Bayern coach called for patience to "protect" the youngster from excessive attention, but added: "There is more to come."

Player agent and former German international Michael Ballack said his client "is surprising us all, adopting that fast and performing that well." The former Leverkusen and Chelsea midfielder said the plan is to proceed steadily and climb step by step.

Bayern board member for Sport Max Eberl praised Karl's form, noting it had already prompted contact from Nagelsmann. "He is performing and is in our starting eleven. One can hardly do more," the official said.