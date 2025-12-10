Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Considers Handing Over MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine


(MENAFN) Poland is weighing whether to hand over its last Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Kyiv’s fast-advancing drone and missile technologies, the country’s General Staff announced.

Officials noted that the jets are nearing retirement and are unlikely to see further upgrades, positioning any transfer as part of Poland’s long-term air-fleet overhaul as well as its continued military backing for Ukraine.

The General Staff said negotiations are in progress but emphasized that no binding decision has been finalized.

“The donation of the aircraft would be part of the alliance’s policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” it said on US social media company X.

