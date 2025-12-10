Commercial Bank, Vcuarts Qatar Host Art-Based Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) through its Continuing Education Program to host an educational initiative aimed at enhancing leadership and team-building skills through creative methodologies that go beyond traditional training formats.

This initiative also supports the national development of talent, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The initiative took place over two sessions: the first focused on team building, and the second on exploring leadership through art.

Both were held at Commercial Bank Plaza, with 20 participants in each session. Drawing on VCUarts Qatar's expertise in creative learning, the sessions introduced participants to new ways of thinking, problem-solving, and collaborating, and fostered cultural exchange, innovation, and professional growth.

As a leader in integrating creativity into professional development, Commercial Bank demonstrated its commitment to cultivating a dynamic and engaging work culture. By embracing innovative, art-based approaches, the Bank inspired creativity, leadership development, and reflective practice among its employees.

Khalifa Al Rayes, EGM, Chief Human Capital Officer of Commercial Bank, said,“At Commercial Bank, we don't only invest in skills, but in mindsets as well. By integrating creative approaches, we are equipping our teams to think outside the box, lead with confidence, and build a stronger, well-connected community. Innovation starts within, and our collaboration with VCUarts is just one of the many ways we're reimagining the future of talent development at Commercial Bank.”

Lejla Niksic, Director of Strategic Engagement at VCUarts Qatar, added,“Our partnership with Commercial Bank reflected the power of creativity as a catalyst for professional growth and lifelong learning. By integrating art- and design-based methods into continuing education, we opened new pathways for strategic insight, forward-thinking leadership, and innovative thinking.

“This initiative demonstrated how creative education can meaningfully support both organisational culture and the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”