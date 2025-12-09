Italian Deputy PM Tajani Arrives In New Delhi To Bolster Indiaitaly Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India, marking his second visit this year aimed at deepening the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Welcoming the Italian Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs( MEA) took to X, stating,“His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.”

During his visit, Tajani will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. He will travel to Mumbai and attend official engagements on Thursday, according to a media advisory issued by the MEA.

Tajani is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday, following the conclusion of his engagements in India.

Earlier in April, during his visit to India, Tajani and EAM Jaishankar reviewed the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries under the ambit of Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29, which included the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, space, science and technology, clean energy transition, culture, tourism and people to people ties.

According to the MEA, both sides expressed satisfaction at regular high-level interactions and exchanges, and noted the vast potential of cooperation between India and Italy in areas of AI, cyber, telecom, digital technologies, renewable energy, biofuels, education and academic collaborations, scientific research and mobility of youth and professionals, among others.

The Ministers reiterated their commitment to elevating the bilateral strategic partnership and ensuring concrete outcomes from the JSAP.

Earlier on November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg and discussed deepening bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.