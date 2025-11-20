Invictus Investment Secures A Strategic Financing Package From MCB To Scale Up Its Agro-Food Operations Across Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa, today announced it has secured a financing transaction from The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited (“MCB”), one of the leading banking groups in Africa. The financing package is structured as an acquisition finance and revolving credit facility and will support Invictus Investment's expansion into new African markets while also strengthening its working capital position as it continues to scale its operations.

The deal builds on Invictus Investment's existing partnership with MCB and reflects a shared commitment to advancing food security and trade flows into, within and out of Africa. The debt facility will provide the funding flexibility needed to expand Invictus Investment's footprint in processing, logistics and distribution. It will also support the growth and consolidation of a portfolio of value-added, resilient food and FMCG assets across the African continent that serve local and regional markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said:“The financing agreement with MCB underscores the confidence our partners have in Invictus Investment's financial and operational performance and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and value creation. It gives us greater flexibility to optimise our capital structure and continue expanding across high-growth markets, and supports our vision to develop a fully integrated enterprise that contributes to food security in the Middle East and Africa. We see this as an important step towards creating a broader network of partners at multiple levels that are working together to deliver lasting value for communities and build long-term food resilience across regions.”

Thierry Hebraud, CEO of The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, said:“The relationship with Invictus Investment is of strategic value for us, as it aligns well with our willingness to develop long-lasting relationships with multinationals doing business in Africa. This important financing package which has been extended to Invictus Investment highlights MCB's objective to support agro-processing players involved in food security across the continent. It also demonstrates the bank's ability to structure sophisticated financing solutions to support its customers and their ecosystems, while using finance to create a sustainable future for the clients and communities we serve.”

Looking ahead, Invictus Investment remains focused on furthering its long-term growth strategy through strategic investments in key markets, targeting majority stakes in leading companies valued between USD 200-300 million, while also considering smaller targets that align with the Invictus Investment's wider strategic objectives.