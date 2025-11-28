Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King To Visit Barbados To Attend Inauguration Of Its New President On Sunday

King To Visit Barbados To Attend Inauguration Of Its New President On Sunday


2025-11-28 02:01:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to begin a visit to Barbados on Saturday, during which he is due to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Jeffrey Bostic on Sunday.

MENAFN28112025000117011021ID1110410855



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search