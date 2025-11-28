King To Visit Barbados To Attend Inauguration Of Its New President On Sunday

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to begin a visit to Barbados on Saturday, during which he is due to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Jeffrey Bostic on Sunday.

