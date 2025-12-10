OSCE Chair Calls On UN Security Council To Support Ukraine In Achieving Just Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Valtonen said this in her address to the UN Security Council.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is the largest and longest war in Europe since the Second World War. In Ukraine, Russia is violating the UN Charter and each of the ten Helsinki principles. I call on all to support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace – as soon as possible. I am convinced that the way this war ends will decisively shape the future of peace and stability not only in Europe, but across the world," she said.

OSCE plays key role in documenting Russia's war crimes against Ukraine – Valtonen

During her remarks at the Security Council, Valtonen urged respect for shared principles and the strengthening of multilateralism, calling for renewed commitment to the values enshrined in both the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

"The UN-OSCE partnership is essential for peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond. While this Council bears primary responsibility for international peace and security, regional efforts can amplify its impact," Valtonen added.

Earlier, Valtonen stated that Putin's statement about Russia supposedly being ready to fight Europe "right now" was an attempt to intimidate Europe.