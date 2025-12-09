Dubai: Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Attends BITS Pilani Sports Festival

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) successfully concluded the 22nd edition of the BITS Pilani Sports Festival (BSF) 2025 recently, reinforcing its position as the UAE's largest university sports festival.

Over five days, the event hosted more than 5,500 student athletes from 39 universities, along with 1,200 students from 20 schools, marking one of the most diverse and vibrant editions in BSF's history.

The closing ceremony was graced by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as chief guest, with Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, attending as guest of honour.

“I am very happy to be here at what is the best university sports festival in the UAE. In my college days, cricket was not a career option, but the sport taught me the value of the three D's-dedication, discipline, and determination," Gavaskar said.

"If you follow the three D's, I am certain your dream, whatever you want to be in life, will happen. To those who didn't win today, keep trying, keep learning, and always keep your eye on the prize.”

His message resonated strongly with the audience, reinforcing BSF's mission of nurturing discipline, resilience, and ambition in young athletes.

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus delivered exceptional performances across categories, securing the Overall Championship Trophy with 7 gold and 7 silver medals.

The tournament also showcased strong performances from universities across the UAE, with notable wins by RIT in Basketball Boys, University of Dubai in Volleyball Boys, Manipal University in Cricket Boys and Throwball, Westford University in Cricket Girls, Middlesex University in Chess Girls, and UOWD in Tennis Boys.

In the schools' segment, Winchester delivered exceptional multi-sport performances to secure the overall championship. DPS Sharjah, NIMS Dubai, SIS, Westminster, Cambridge, and Wise India also registered strong finishes across categories, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of the school-level tournament.