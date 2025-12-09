Panama's Sandra Sandoval Of 'Sami & Sandra' Fame: Between Praise And Criticism -
She's even been compared to a Bratz doll, making it clear that her transformation has generated a lot of discussion. With humor and without mincing words, the traditional music singer, when asked what she does to look like that, replies: “Egg and chicken,” making it clear that her discipline has been the key to her health and well-being. A few weeks ago, after a fan commented that she should gain about eight pounds, Sandra replied: “It's a special diet to heal me, it'll be over soon!”
