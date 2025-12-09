Panama's Sandra Sandoval Of 'Sami & Sandra' Fame: Between Praise And Criticism

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) After undergoing a strict diet of eggs and chicken, Sandra Sandoval has received an avalanche of praise for her renewed figure, although there have been some critics every time she shares videos on her social networks. While some fans compare her to Barbie and call her aor theothers don't hesitate to criticize her:or

She's even been compared to a Bratz doll, making it clear that her transformation has generated a lot of discussion. With humor and without mincing words, the traditional music singer, when asked what she does to look like that, replies: “Egg and chicken,” making it clear that her discipline has been the key to her health and well-being. A few weeks ago, after a fan commented that she should gain about eight pounds, Sandra replied: “It's a special diet to heal me, it'll be over soon!”