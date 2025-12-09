Tedxqataruniversity 2025 Concludes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has concluded the TEDxQatarUniversity 2025 conference, which saw the participation of distinguished speakers, experts, and students, with wide attendance from the university community and enthusiasts of creative ideas and inspiring stories.

This year's edition, titled“Hidden Threads”, explored the unseen forces that shape human decisions, guide emotions, and leave a profound impact on one's academic and professional journey.

The conference delivered a series of talks by prominent figures in medicine, science, arts, health, psychology, and space, in addition to youth experiences presented by QU students.

It also offered an interactive space through an accompanying exhibition showcasing innovative projects and initiatives that reflect a spirit of research and blade-->

“At QU, we believe in the importance of providing a supportive environment that allows our students to express their ideas and showcase their talents,” Abdullah al-Mulla, director of the QU's Department of Student Activities, said.“TEDx is one of the key initiatives that empowers young people to share their inspiring experiences and stories with the community.”

Yaser al-Qwasmi, head of the Clubs and Student Organisations Section and the license holder of TEDxQatarUniversity, emphasised that this year's theme, reflects the human depth behind the impactful experiences shared by the speakers.

Abdullah al-Kubaisi, one of the emcees, described the event as a platform that brought together creativity, dialogue, and knowledge in one space, reflecting QU students' passion for excellence and innovation.

The speakers' lineup featured experts and students, including Dr Giredhara Babu from the QU's College of Medicine, who discussed the equation of“vulnerability + evidence + empathy” as a framework for building inner strength and turning challenges into opportunities.

Hyuningrum Listari delivered a talk on the hidden threads of deep time and its relevance in understanding climate change, while Hedaya al-Tamimi presented insights on the subtle connection between body and emotion in the healing journey.

The event included talks delivered by invited guests and QU students.

Qatar University TEDxQatarUniversity 2025 conference speakers