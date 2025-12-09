Qatar International Court Welcomes Gambia's Attorney-General, Justice Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar International Court has welcomed Gambia Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow, along with the Gambia's ambassador to Qatar Foday Malang, and the accompanying delegation.

The delegation was received by the court president, Lord John Thomas, and chief executive Faisal bin Rashid al-Sahouti.

Jallow received a detailed briefing on the court's judicial jurisdiction, which covers civil and commercial disputes arising within the Qatar Financial Centre and the free zones, as well as the nature of cases filed before the court and the procedures governing their management, which ensure independence, impartiality, and transparency for all parties.

During a tour of the courtroom, the delegation observed the electronic case management system used by the court, known as the“E-Court”, which is considered one of the most advanced systems currently applied in commercial courts.

The system enables litigants to file cases, submit evidence and documents, attend hearings, and subsequently obtain and enforce judgments through secure and modern digital mechanisms.

Al-Sahouti emphasised the importance of this visit in enhancing avenues of co-operation in judicial fields, exchanging expertise and experience in civil and commercial matters, and exploring optimal ways to benefit from modern technology in facilitating and developing judicial procedures within commercial courts.

