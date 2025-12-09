403
Introducing Assurance-Based AI: A New Model For Enterprise Trust, Safety, And Predictability
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As organizations accelerate AI adoption, one question dominates boardrooms: How can leaders trust the outputs of the systems they deploy?
Today, executive strategist Chet Seely introduces a new model: Assurance-Based AI, a governance-first framework that ties AI performance to verifiable metrics, explainability standards, and operational warranties.
“AI doesn't need to be perfect, it needs to be governed,” Seely said.“Assurance-Based AI gives boards and CFOs the safety rails they've been asking for.”
The Three Components of Assurance-Based AI
1. AI Assurance License:
A new pricing model built around governed usage and measurable outcomes.
2. Governance LedgerTM:
A transparent trace of how decisions are made, evaluated, and approved.
3. Explainability ChainTM:
Required visibility into why an AI output or recommendation was generated.
The future of enterprise AI will be decided not by who builds the most powerful models, but by who builds the most trustworthy ones.
The complete Assurance Framework will be published early in 2026
Executives can request an early briefing at
Executives can request a free AI Visibility Audit at:
Media Contact:
