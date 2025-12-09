Hitpaw Vikpea V5.1.0 Launched: Unveiling AI Video Generator, AI Generative Model, And Enhanced Frame Interpolation For Next-Level Video Creation

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw, a leader in AI-powered multimedia solutions, announces the launch of. This release introduces groundbreaking features including the highly anticipated AI Video Generator, AI Generative Model and enhanced Frame Interpolation Model, all designed to elevate video enhancement and creative workflows.



Image caption: HitPaw VikPea v5.1.0 new release.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW VIKPEA V5.1.0?

1. AI Video Generator

The AI Video Generator combines multiple creative models into one platform, enabling users to generate videos from text, images, or existing media. The tool continuously updates its video material library, unlocking new creative possibilities. The image-to-video feature also supports first and last-frame input for added flexibility, making it easy to produce high-quality videos with creative effects.

Key Benefits



Access to a range of models, including Kling AI, VEO3, Hailuo, PixVerse, and Seedance

Customizable input for text-to-video, image-to-video, and creative video effects Simple user interface for effortless content creation

Best For



Content creators, influencers, and marketers looking to generate engaging videos

Businesses seeking quick-turnaround promotional videos Anyone exploring AI-driven video production with minimal editing skills

2. AI Generative Model

The AI Generative Model has been specifically designed to tackle ultra-low-resolution footage, especially videos below 720P. Ideal for restoring older content, such as VHS tapes and old films, this model offers improved resolution and restores fine details in videos that were once deemed irreparable.

Key Benefits



Enhanced pixel restoration and noise reduction for low-res videos Improved handling of film and VHS sources

Best For



Film restorers, archivists, and content creators working with old footage

Users seeking to restore and enhance vintage or low-res video sources Cloud-only deployment ensures top-tier performance (free preview for first-time users)

3. Frame Interpolation Model Upgrade

The Frame Interpolation Model provides a significant upgrade for creating smoother, more natural motion in high-action videos, such as sports broadcasts, gaming videos, or fast-paced transitions. This update focuses on increasing the frame rate to minimize motion blur, stuttering, and ghosting effects, providing a seamless viewing experience.

Key Benefits



Smoother motion with increased frame rate Enhanced performance in fast-moving scenes

Best For



Sports videographers, live streamers, and gamers

Creators working with high-motion footage, requiring smooth transitions Ideal for creating action-packed content with continuous motion

OTHER KEY FEATURES IN VIKPEA V5.1.0

Interface Optimization: Streamlined access to AI video generator for new and returning users.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw VikPea V5.1.0 is compatible with both Windows and MacOS, making it accessible for a wide variety of creators. Users can try out the latest features by downloading the newest version, or subscribe starting at $43.19/month.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw

