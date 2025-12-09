Moonshadow And Moonlight Launches Made-To-Order Apparel Business In Response To Netflix Documentary On Fashion Waste

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following the release of Netflix's 2024 documentary "Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy," one entrepreneur has taken action to address the environmental crisis in the fashion industry by launching MoonShadow and MoonLight, a made-to-order apparel and gift company designed to eliminate overproduction and reduce waste.

The documentary revealed staggering statistics about global production: 100 billion garments manufactured annually, 190,000 garments produced each minute, and 5 billion pounds of waste reaching U.S. landfills alone. These figures, combined with the practice of planned obsolescence and the shipping of textile waste to developing countries, inspired the creation of a business model focused on sustainability.

According to company representatives, made-to-order production directly addresses two critical environmental issues: it eliminates overproduction and removes the need for excess inventories that often end up destroyed or in landfills. The model means less energy spent on manufacturing, storing, and transporting unsold goods, while also conserving water by reducing unnecessary production.

MoonShadow and MoonLight offers custom designs on apparel and gifts, with an emphasis on eco-friendly practices throughout the production process. The company uses Direct to Garment printing with water-based inks, partners with suppliers like Gildan and Comfort Colors that prioritize sustainable manufacturing, and ensures reduced packaging to minimize waste. The business also encourages customers to choose reusable items such as mugs, water bottles, and tumblers as alternatives to single-use products.

The company, which built its initial reputation as an Etsy top seller, has since launched its own independent website. Currently offering just over 300 products, representatives note plans to expand the catalog to between 1,500 and 2,500 items over the next two to three years. The target demographic spans ages 21 to 70, appealing to customers who value clothing and gifts that reflect their personal identity and interests.

The business also provides guidance on extending product lifecycles, noting that t-shirts can be repurposed into quilts, tote bags, cleaning rags, pet toys, and various household items. Donations to shelters and local charities offer another option for garments in good condition.

As the company focuses on brand recognition and building a base of repeat customers, MoonShadow and MoonLight positions itself as part of a broader solution to fashion industry waste, choosing intentional creation over mass production.

About MoonShadow and MoonLight

MoonShadow and MoonLight specializes in made-to-order apparel and gifts featuring custom designs. The company emphasizes environmental sustainability through on-demand production, eco-friendly manufacturing partnerships, and reduced packaging practices.

Contact Info: Angela Dellutri, Owner

Email:...

Website: