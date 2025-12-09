Sunrise New Energy Announces Invention Of Porous Carbon-Coated Graphite Composite Material For Energy Storage Batteries, Targeting High-Performance Storage For Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced the invention patent(Patent Application No.: 2025106594980). This technology focuses on the structural and process design for next-generation anode materials in energy storage batteries. It is expected to further solidify Sunrise's technical advantages in the energy storage sector and enhance the Company's core competitiveness in the global energy storage market.

With the rapid development of applications such as large-scale energy storage power stations, energy storage for commercial and industrial parks, and data center Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), market demand for high-performance anode materials for energy storage batteries is booming. Currently, leading global cloud computing and data center operators are extensively adopting lithium-ion batteries as the core technical solution for UPS and BESS, while actively monitoring next-generation battery technologies with higher safety and energy density. Sunrise's innovation in porous carbon-coated graphite composite materials for energy storage batteries will provide the material foundation and technical support for the Company's entry into high-end application scenarios such as data center energy management, commercial and industrial energy storage, and grid-side peak shaving, indicating broad prospects for the industrialization of related technologies.

“We will continue to invest in research and development of key anode materials for energy storage and solid-state batteries. ” said Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise.“The Company is committed to building a comprehensive energy storage material technology platform for various scenarios including grid-side, commercial and industrial-side, and data center applications, thereby consolidating and expanding its competitive advantage in the global energy storage battery anode material field.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC's website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC's website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

