Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Genelux Corporation, RS Oncology, Canderl Therapeutics, Abnoba Korea, Jiangsu

The Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies in the market include - Genelux Corporation, RS Oncology, Canderl Therapeutics, Abnoba Korea, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others.

DelveInsight's “Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Pleural Effusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Pleural Effusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report:



The Malignant Pleural Effusion market size across the 7MM is forecasted to rise from USD 2,423 million in 2025 to USD 3,736 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.90%.

In June 2024, RS Oncology, a private biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for rare and aggressive cancers, shared positive findings from its Phase I study on patients with Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) and Malignant Pleural Effusion (Malignant Pleural Effusion), or Malignant Pleural Effusion linked to other solid tumors, at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The United States accounts for the largest share of incident Malignant Pleural Effusion cases within the 7MM, representing roughly 38%.

Within the 7MM, the United States recorded the highest number of incident pleural effusion cases, representing approximately 40% of the total cases in 2023.

In the United States, about 75% of all incident malignant pleural effusion cases were diagnosed, while the remaining cases went undiagnosed.

Germany holds the largest share of diagnosed malignant pleural effusion cases among the EU4 and the UK, representing approximately 25% of total diagnosed cases in the region.

By tumor type, within the 7MM, malignant pleural effusion was most frequently associated with lung cancer, accounting for around 30% of diagnosed cases, followed by breast cancer.

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies: Genelux Corporation, RS Oncology, Canderl Therapeutics, Abnoba Korea, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

The Malignant Pleural Effusion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Pleural Effusion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Pleural Effusion market dynamics.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Overview

A well-known side effect of both thoracic and extra thoracic cancers is malignant pleural effusion. However, recent developments in the treatment of malignant pleural effusions have changed the disease's morbidity.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Pleural Effusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Pleural Effusion in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of Malignant Pleural Effusion in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Cases of Malignant Pleural Effusion in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of Malignant Pleural Effusion by Tumor Type in the 7MM Total Treated Cases of Malignant Pleural Effusion in the 7MM

Malignant Pleural Effusion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Pleural Effusion market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Pleural Effusion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapies and Key Companies



GL-ONC1-003: Genelux Corporation

RSO-021: RS Oncology

CAN-2409: Canderl Therapeutics

Abnoba Viscum F 20mg: Abnoba Korea

Endostar: Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical zoledronic acid: Novartis

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Strengths



Improved imaging technologies (CT scans, ultrasounds) and diagnostic procedures (thoracentesis, pleural biopsy) enhance early and accurate detection of Malignant Pleural Effusion. The development of procedures like pleurodesis and indwelling pleural catheters provide effective symptomatic relief and improve quality of life for patients.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Opportunities



Advances in genetic and molecular profiling can enable more personalized treatment approaches, improving outcomes and reducing side effects. Emerging treatments, such as oncolytic virus therapy and localized drug delivery systems, hold promise for more effective management of MPE.

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies: Genelux Corporation, RS Oncology, Canderl Therapeutics, Abnoba Korea, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapies: GL-ONC1-003, RSO-021, CAN-2409, Abnoba Viscum F 20mg, Endostar, zoledronic acid, and others

Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Pleural Effusion current marketed and Malignant Pleural Effusion emerging therapies

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Dynamics: Malignant Pleural Effusion market drivers and Malignant Pleural Effusion market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Malignant Pleural Effusion Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement

