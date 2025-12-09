Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Inc., (“MoonLake” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MLTX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 10, 2024 and September 29, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). MoonLake investors have until December 15, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

MoonLake is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases. According to the complaint, MoonLake's sole drug candidate is sonelokimab (“SLK”), which was developed primarily for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (“HS”). Central to SLK's commercial prospects was its ability to demonstrate efficacy in HS comparable or superior to Union Chimique Belge's BIMZELX, a U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibody for the same indication, the complaint alleges.

