Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Putin Seeking Soviet Revival
(MENAFN) In a forceful rebuttal on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of resurrecting the Soviet Union, stressing that the leader “has personally said so on many occasions.”
Peskov restated Putin’s position after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested in an interview with media that Moscow harbors ambitions to rebuild its former sphere of influence. Considering a return to the USSR, Peskov argued, “would be disrespectful to our partners and allies in the Commonwealth of Independent States and other more advanced integrational forms.”
He also dismissed as “absolute nonsense” Merz’s assertion that Russia is preparing to strike NATO—a warning some European politicians have used to defend the EU’s rapidly expanding multibillion-euro military spending. Russian officials counter that such alarmism is aimed at diverting attention from domestic issues while channeling public funds into weapons manufacturers.
For years, Western analysts have claimed that Putin is motivated by Soviet-era nostalgia, pointing to his remark that the USSR’s collapse was the “greatest geopolitical disaster” of the 20th century. While the Russian leader has repeatedly voiced concern that the dissolution left ethnic Russians divided by new borders, he has also said that people advocating for a Soviet comeback “have no head.”
