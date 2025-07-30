403
Typhoon Co-May storm is expected to hit China
(MENAFN) Typhoon Co-May, the eighth tropical storm to hit China this year, made landfall early Wednesday in the eastern province of Zhejiang, according to Chinese officials.
The storm came ashore in Zhoushan City with maximum wind speeds near the center reaching 23 meters per second, according to the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory, as cited by state-run Xinhua News Agency. In response, local authorities raised the emergency alert level from IV to III on Tuesday afternoon. China’s emergency response system has four levels, with Level I being the highest.
The typhoon arrives as much of the country deals with widespread flooding. In Beijing, at least 30 people have died due to heavy rainfall that caused significant damage, power outages, and mass evacuations. President Xi Jinping has called for urgent efforts to protect lives and property.
In Tianjin's Jizhou district, thousands of people were evacuated after the most severe flash flood in 70 years inundated 13 villages, prompting the activation of a top-level emergency response.
Authorities across the affected regions continue to monitor conditions as storms and flooding strain infrastructure and disaster response capabilities.
