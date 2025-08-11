Military Operation In South Kashmir Forests Enters Day 11

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The anti-terror operation in Kulgam entered its 11th day on Monday as security forces doubled down to flush out the terrorists hiding in the natural caves and dense foliage of the forest.

“The operation is still in progress. The security forces are trying to draw out the terrorists who are apparently hiding in cave-like structures,” an official said.

The terrorists are highly trained in jungle warfare and are taking advantage of dense foliage to evade detection by drones.

Two army soldiers have been killed, while nine others have been injured since the encounter began on August 1 in the Akhal forest area of the district.

Two terrorists have also been killed in the encounter. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir valley in recent years.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and the army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma are monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists.

Search Op Intensifies In Kishtwar

Security forces intensified their search operation in Bhagna forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday after terrorists managed to escape from their hideout in a natural cave, according to officials.

The search operation in the forest area started early Sunday following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists - Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari - who have been active in the district for the past eight years and carry a reward of Rs 10 lakh each.

Intermittent firing and deafening sounds of explosions rattled the forest in Dool area, some 25 km from Kishtwar town, overnight after security forces zeroed in on the natural cave where the terrorists were suspected to have taken shelter after exchanging fire with security search parties on Sunday, the officials said.

Security forces stormed the deep cave on Monday and searched it thoroughly but there was no trace of the terrorists who are believed to have managed to escape deep inside the forest, the officials said, adding a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralise them.

About the natural cave, the officials said it was very long and believed to be used by terrorists in the past as their hideout.

The terrorists had established well-fortified positions at different places inside the cave, where wood and other daily-use items were found stored, they said.

The hiding terrorists had opened fire on the search parties at 6.30 AM on Sunday and fled in the face of retaliation by security forces, the officials said, adding that intermittent exchange of fire was reported two more times during the day.

The cordon and search operation was strengthened with the joining of more reinforcements from the army, including para commandos, police and CRPF, and deployment of drones to ensure that the terrorists are not able to escape, the officials said.

They said the firing from the terrorists was last reported near the cave on a cliff Sunday evening, with security forces suspecting that they had managed to take shelter inside.