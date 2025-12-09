403
Tokyo protests after US army parachute fell onto children’s center
(MENAFN) A local government in Tokyo is considering filing a formal protest with both the US military and the Japanese government after a parachute used in a US military training exercise reportedly landed on the grounds of a children’s center near Yokota Air Base.
According to a news agency, the incident occurred on Nov. 20, but no injuries were reported. Strong winds reportedly caused both the main parachute and the pilot chute to drift off course. The main parachute landed on the center’s playground, about 100 meters from the base, and was retrieved by US personnel the same night without city approval. The pilot chute was later found on the rooftop of the center on Dec. 1 and collected by city staff.
Tokyo hosts thousands of US troops and multiple military bases, highlighting ongoing sensitivities around military exercises in populated areas.
