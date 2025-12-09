403
Japan warns of strong quakes following northern coast earthquake
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert for “strong quakes for a week” after a powerful earthquake struck off the country’s northern coast late Monday, according to reports.
The earthquake, initially recorded as magnitude 7.6 and later revised to 7.5, occurred around 11:15 p.m. local time (1415 GMT) at a depth of 53.1 kilometers (33 miles) off northern Aomori prefecture. Following the main tremor, smaller quakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.0 were also recorded.
For the first time, Japan issued a Hokkaido-Sanriku offshore quake alert. Tsunami warnings were briefly issued for Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido’s Central Pacific Coast, with advisories for Miyagi, Fukushima, and Hokkaido’s West and East Pacific Coast. Warnings were later downgraded to advisory levels. Waves reached up to 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) in Iwate, 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) in Hokkaido, and 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) in Aomori.
Reports indicate minor injuries, including one person in Aomori after a road collapse and two in Hokkaido due to falls. Power outages affected around 2,700 homes in Aomori, and two fires were reported, with investigations ongoing to determine if they were quake-related.
No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in Hokkaido or northeastern prefectures. Tohoku Shinkansen train services were temporarily halted, and the Prime Minister’s Office established an emergency response room in coordination with authorities to monitor the situation and ensure public safety.
