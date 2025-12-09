403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia’s PM calls for peaceful solution of border dispute with Thailand
(MENAFN) The statement came after clashes erupted when Thailand accused Cambodia of carrying out border attacks that killed one Thai soldier and injured four others, threatening a fragile ceasefire initially brokered in late July by a former U.S. president and reinforced in October during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Reports indicate that five Cambodians, including civilians, were killed and several others wounded during the confrontations.
Hun Manet stressed that peaceful surveying and demarcation of the border is the "simplest, most transparent and most just way, because Cambodia has no intention of violating the lawful sovereignty of any neighboring country. Whatever the results of the survey may be, Cambodia will respect them. I hope that Thailand will have the sincerity to do the same."
Meanwhile, Thai military and political leaders have taken a hardline stance. The Royal Thai Army’s chief of staff declared the goal of “crippling Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come, for the safety of our children and grandchildren,” while Thailand’s prime minister stated that "from now on, there will be no negotiations of any kind. If the fighting is to stop, Cambodia must follow the course of action set by Thailand."
The border dispute, which flared into deadly clashes in July, had displaced thousands of residents. The ceasefire deal signed on October 26 in Kuala Lumpur was meant to stabilize the situation, with international figures assisting in brokering the agreement.
Hun Manet stressed that peaceful surveying and demarcation of the border is the "simplest, most transparent and most just way, because Cambodia has no intention of violating the lawful sovereignty of any neighboring country. Whatever the results of the survey may be, Cambodia will respect them. I hope that Thailand will have the sincerity to do the same."
Meanwhile, Thai military and political leaders have taken a hardline stance. The Royal Thai Army’s chief of staff declared the goal of “crippling Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come, for the safety of our children and grandchildren,” while Thailand’s prime minister stated that "from now on, there will be no negotiations of any kind. If the fighting is to stop, Cambodia must follow the course of action set by Thailand."
The border dispute, which flared into deadly clashes in July, had displaced thousands of residents. The ceasefire deal signed on October 26 in Kuala Lumpur was meant to stabilize the situation, with international figures assisting in brokering the agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment