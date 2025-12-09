Trump Says US Prices Falling 'Tremendously,' Touts Tariff Policy In Pennsylvania Speech - 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump delivered remarks on the economy during a rally held in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. He highlighted his tariff strategy while lambasting the Democrats and former President Joe Biden over a host of issues.

The US President said,“I have no higher priority than Making America AFFORDABLE Again.”

He insisted that consumer prices were falling "tremendously" and said,“Rent prices are down. Dairy prices are coming down very strongly. The cost of Thanksgiving turkeys was down by 33% compared to the Biden-era [high].”

Here are some top quotes from Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania:

1.“I have no higher priority than Making America AFFORDABLE Again... They [Democrats] gave you high prices and we're bringing those prices DOWN,” said President Donald J. Trump.

President Trump has slashed the yearly cost of a new Mortgage -and is not done yet, says White House

(White House)

2. Trump called concerns about affordability“a hoax.” He insisted that consumer prices were falling "tremendously" as he addressed a campaign-style rally on Tuesday, aimed at quelling voter anger about the cost of living.

"Prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country," the Republican said in Pennsylvania, hitting out at Democrats over what he called a "hoax" on the issue.

3. Trump highlighted the scale of revenue he believes tariffs have generated, saying, "We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, really trillions."

“It's amazing,” Trump said of tariffs at a campaign-style rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.“It's the smart people who understand it. Other people are starting to learn, but the smart people really understand it.”

He further claimed that the policy had encouraged major investment across several states, adding, "If you add to that all of the companies that are pouring their money into building plants in Pennsylvania and many other states. Auto plants, AI plants, plants of every type, which we would have never had if we didn't put the tariffs on."

4. "For the first time in 50 years, we now have reverse migration - which means more jobs, better wages, and higher income for American citizens, not for illegal aliens," Trump said.

5. Trump said that now, more Americans are working than any time in the history of the US.“Before I took office, 100% of all net new jobs were going to migrants and illegals. Since I took office, 100% of ALL net job creation is going to AMERICAN CITIZENS," he said.

6.“Buy your own health insurance,” said Trump. Attacking Biden, Trump said, "Under Obamacare, trillions of dollars were given directly to health insurance companies...I want to give billions of dollars directly to the people...I want to give NOTHING to the insurance companies...We want you to go out and buy your own health insurance."

7. Trump further claimed that the US is now drilling more oil than "we've ever done - ever before... It was just reported that four states had $1.99 a gallon."

8. Trump said Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was shot last month in the attack on two National Guard troops from West Virginia, was able to get out of bed today. Wolfe remains hospitalised.

"Today I got a call that he got up from bed," Trump said.“Do you believe that? He got up...He didn't speak. He's not ready for that yet," Trump added. "I mean, you got hit in the head, but he got up and, boy, they're so happy. It's amazing."

9. Speaking of 'largest tax cuts in American History', Trump said, "We're also putting thousands of dollars in the pockets of hardworking Pennsylvanians with the largest tax cuts in American History. That's No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors!"

10. Trump continued his attacks against Somalis during his speech in Pennsylvania. He said Somalia is“the worst country in the world,” claiming that“they have no military.”

“They have no parliament,” the president claimed.“They don't know what the hell the word parliament means. They have nothing. They have no police. They police themselves. They kill each other all the time,” he added.

US Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American elected to Congress in 2018.“I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She's always complaining,” Trump said, as he was greeted by laughter and applause by the crowd.