UNEP Eyes Strong Collaboration with Türkiye Ahead of Climate Conference
(MENAFN) The UN Environment Program (UNEP) is keen to foster close collaboration with Türkiye, which is set to host next year’s climate change conference, according to Inger Andersen, the agency’s executive director.
Speaking to a news agency on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, Andersen reflected on global climate progress and Türkiye’s forthcoming COP presidency.
Marking the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris Agreement, Andersen commented: “We haven’t achieved everything we would have wanted by any means, but we have made some progress, and next year in beautiful Türkiye we will make further progress.”
She emphasized that the Paris Agreement is functioning effectively, highlighting the COP30 decision made in November in Belem, Brazil, to triple annual adaptation finance flows to $1.3 trillion by 2035.
Although COP30 did not produce a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels, Andersen noted that momentum has been growing since countries agreed in Glasgow (2021) to phase down unabated coal power and in Dubai (2023) to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.
Andersen expressed optimism that Türkiye and Australia will collaborate with Brazil to advance the fossil fuel phase-out roadmap initially proposed by the latter, noting that around 80 countries have already expressed support. “There is still some work to be done,” she said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
