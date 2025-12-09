Arjun Rampal Pens Gratitude Note As Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' Soars

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, which arrived in theatres last Friday, has been creating a strong buzz online, drawing enthusiastic praise from both audiences and critics. Seeing the audience's abundant love, Arjun Rampal, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude.

Arjun Rampal Pens Gratitude Note

"Ladies & Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms the day you narrated me the film I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold,in the uniquest narrative style. the level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," he wrote.

Arjun further gave a shout-out to the entire cast and crew. "The man whose lens I would give anything to be captured by @vik_now Wow man. You are poetically brutal. Can't wait to do more. Another warrior the youngest one @ojas_gautam I can't thank you enough for the hours you spent with me prepping for Maj Iqbal. Your future is brighter than all the stars. @shashwatology I am still grooving. @castingchhabra paaji thank you for all the confidence you have in me. @preetisheel @smriti you were the angels of the angel of death @lakshsingh__ @flaviagiumua ty for being my rocks @sainisjohray for the world u created. Ur passion. #MrOh and his whole team for the incredible action.#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can't wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle," he wrote.

"@saraarjunn congratulations onwards and upwards. To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you. None of this would have been possible without the support of the silent Angel jyotideshpande and @officialjiostudios whose belief and grit, saw us through. Thank you Jyoti.I know this is long, kya kare baddi picture hain. To all those who read till here. All I can say is welcome to the cult," Arjun added.

Strong Opening at the Box Office

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film posted a Day 1 collection of Rs 28.60 crore nett in India, marking one of the strongest openings for a Hindi film this year.

As per Adarsh, the film showed significant momentum as the day progressed. While the mass belts started slower, there was a noticeable pickup toward the evening shows. Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar takes a superb start on Day 1. The film has opened stronger at major centers, with national chains contributing a substantial chunk of the business. The mass pockets and heartland markets also showed improvement as the day progressed... However, the film needs to make up for the shortfall in these markets on Saturday and Sunday to post an impressive opening weekend total. Given its hefty price tag, #Dhurandhar [Week 1] Fri Rs 28.60 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)