Trump Threatens Five Percent Tariff on Mexico
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump cautioned on Monday that his administration may implement a 5% tariff on Mexico if the country fails to provide water owed to the United States under a longstanding bilateral water agreement.
"Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock," Trump declared on his Truth Social platform.
Trump asserted that Mexico still owes the United States more than 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the last five years and has ignored repeated US requests for compliance.
"The U.S. needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after. As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much-needed water," he emphasized.
He added, "That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, immediately."
