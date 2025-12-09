403
Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes Forces Thousands to Flee
(MENAFN) Mass evacuations unfolded along the Thai-Cambodian frontier Tuesday as thousands fled intensifying combat between the Southeast Asian neighbors, with casualties mounting and nearly 1,000 schools shuttered across the conflict zone.
Thai authorities closed approximately 1,000 educational institutions spanning six border provinces, repurposing several as emergency evacuation centers for displaced populations, local outlet media confirmed.
The resurgent hostilities that ignited Monday have produced a grim toll: at least 10 fatalities—seven Cambodian civilians and three Thai soldiers. Bangkok additionally documented injuries to 29 military personnel, while 20 civilians sustained wounds on Cambodia's side.
Thai Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said each center is fully equipped with bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, sanitation facilities, and designated areas for young children.
Across the border, Cambodian officials established protection facilities in Preah Vihear province, relocating over 1,500 families as violence escalated.
Media shared footage on US social media company X depicting a family of two women and three children taking shelter in a drainage ditch.
Monday morning marked the outbreak of the current hostilities, triggered by Thai F-16 airstrikes following Bangkok's accusation that Phnom Penh launched a "border attack" that killed one soldier.
Thai aerial operations persisted Tuesday after The Royal Thai Army alleged Cambodian forces launched artillery rounds into civilian residences in the Ban Khok Thahan area Monday evening, damaging two homes.
"Thai forces have conducted targeted operations across multiple provinces, including F 16 airstrikes on a BM-21 rocket depot in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey, tank fire on a Cambodian casino compound used as a weapons base in Ta Phraya, Sa Kaeo, and strikes on supply points, fortified positions, and anti-drone equipment in Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani," media reported.
Conversely, Phnom Penh condemned "aggressive military operations by Thai forces on Cambodian territory."
Relations between the two Southeast Asian nations deteriorated beginning in July over territorial disagreements, producing deadly confrontations that concluded with a cease-fire agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26 in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
President Trump on Monday urged both countries to fully honor their ceasefire commitments to bring the conflict to an end.
Anwar also urged the two sides to exercise restraint.
