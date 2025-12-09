403
Israeli Forces Resume Strikes, Breaching Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military launched a fresh series of air assaults and artillery bombardments on army-controlled zones in northern and southern Gaza, undermining the already delicate ceasefire in the occupied region.
Eyewitnesses informed a news agency that Israeli troops carried out heavy air raids in the western sections of the southern city of Rafah, while artillery fire targeted the eastern districts.
Israeli naval vessels also opened fire from the Mediterranean toward Khan Younis, triggering panic among residents displaced within the vicinity.
In northern Gaza, the Israeli military executed demolition operations in the Shujaiya neighborhood, located east of Gaza City, alongside extensive drone surveillance over the local airspace.
These latest attacks occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under Trump’s plan, which had halted two years of Israeli “genocide” that claimed the lives of over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 376 Palestinians have lost their lives since Oct. 10 due to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire in the enclave.
